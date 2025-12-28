VaxxFacts.info
Ukraine: NATO’s Quicksand War and the Fracturing of Europe
Why Italy and France are stepping back, Germany is charging forward... and the alliance may be misreading the endgame.
Dec 28
•
Samuel Robinson Kephart
1
2
WAR FEVER IS NOT A DISEASE... IT’S A STRATEGY
Why global conflict escalation is accelerating across every theater at once — and why young Western men are always the expendable variable
Dec 28
•
Samuel Robinson Kephart
3
7
WHEN PAPER PROMISES MEET PHYSICAL LIMITS
Why the surge in gold and silver prices may be a bellwether for unseen stress in an over-valued equities market
Dec 27
•
Samuel Robinson Kephart
4
2
WAR REQUIRES SACRIFICE... AND MODERN ELITES HAVE CHOSEN "THE OFFERING"
Why the permanent-war class must dismantle cohesive Judeo-Christian societies — and why young Western men are always the currency
Dec 26
•
Samuel Robinson Kephart
3
1
Merry Christmas to All!
A brief message from your Editor... Omega-Sam-2
Dec 25
•
Samuel Robinson Kephart
7
8
🛸 Silicon Sanctuary, Flagship Edition - DISCLOSURE DAY: WHEN THE WORLD CATCHES UP TO A QUESTION I ASKED IN 1987
Steven Spielberg’s new UFO film marks a cultural threshold - and why my Inward Bound... interview with Bashar nearly 40 years ago now deserves sober…
Dec 19
•
Samuel Robinson Kephart
1
3
THE BOND BOMB
How Europe’s “Financial Nuclear Option” Could Detonate the Global Economy to Stop Peace...
Dec 17
•
Samuel Robinson Kephart
4
1
THE DOOR OF WAR
How NATO’s Nephilim-Shadowed Elite Drag Europe Toward Catastrophe... And Why the Reckoning Is Inevitable
Dec 12
•
Samuel Robinson Kephart
4
2
THE FRACTURED GLOBE: Why the Great Powers Are Redrawing the Map... And What It Means for the Years Ahead
The unipolar world has collapsed. A new order is forming—messy, dangerous, multipolar—and the stakes are nothing less than global sovereignty, national…
Dec 12
•
Samuel Robinson Kephart
2
THE CONTINENT THAT FORGOT ITSELF
How the United States' 2025 National Security Strategy Accidentally Exposed Europe’s Soft Decay... and Why NATO’s Modern Priesthood Cannot Save It
Dec 7
•
Samuel Robinson Kephart
5
2
1
CLEANING THE SEA ROADS — LAW, MORALITY, AND THE WAR ON TRANSNATIONAL NARCO-INFRASTRUCTURE: When Does Force Become Lawlessness?
The recent lethal strikes on suspected narco-vessels expose a brutal paradox: decisive action is necessary... yet 'unaccountable force' corrodes the…
Dec 5
•
Samuel Robinson Kephart
The Tech Gods Are Moving Their Servers Off-Planet
Sundar Pichai’s “Project Suncatcher” and rival moves from SpaceX, Blue Origin and Relativity mark a decade-long pivot: computing... cooled by space, fed…
Dec 4
•
Samuel Robinson Kephart
6
3
1
