VaxxFacts.info

Home
Archive
About
Ukraine: NATO’s Quicksand War and the Fracturing of Europe
Why Italy and France are stepping back, Germany is charging forward... and the alliance may be misreading the endgame.
  Samuel Robinson Kephart
WAR FEVER IS NOT A DISEASE... IT’S A STRATEGY
Why global conflict escalation is accelerating across every theater at once — and why young Western men are always the expendable variable
  Samuel Robinson Kephart
WHEN PAPER PROMISES MEET PHYSICAL LIMITS
Why the surge in gold and silver prices may be a bellwether for unseen stress in an over-valued equities market
  Samuel Robinson Kephart
WAR REQUIRES SACRIFICE... AND MODERN ELITES HAVE CHOSEN "THE OFFERING"
Why the permanent-war class must dismantle cohesive Judeo-Christian societies — and why young Western men are always the currency
  Samuel Robinson Kephart
Merry Christmas to All!
A brief message from your Editor... Omega-Sam-2
  Samuel Robinson Kephart
🛸 Silicon Sanctuary, Flagship Edition - DISCLOSURE DAY: WHEN THE WORLD CATCHES UP TO A QUESTION I ASKED IN 1987
Steven Spielberg’s new UFO film marks a cultural threshold - and why my Inward Bound... interview with Bashar nearly 40 years ago now deserves sober…
  Samuel Robinson Kephart
THE BOND BOMB
How Europe’s “Financial Nuclear Option” Could Detonate the Global Economy to Stop Peace...
  Samuel Robinson Kephart
THE DOOR OF WAR
How NATO’s Nephilim-Shadowed Elite Drag Europe Toward Catastrophe... And Why the Reckoning Is Inevitable
  Samuel Robinson Kephart
THE FRACTURED GLOBE: Why the Great Powers Are Redrawing the Map... And What It Means for the Years Ahead
The unipolar world has collapsed. A new order is forming—messy, dangerous, multipolar—and the stakes are nothing less than global sovereignty, national…
  Samuel Robinson Kephart
THE CONTINENT THAT FORGOT ITSELF
How the United States' 2025 National Security Strategy Accidentally Exposed Europe’s Soft Decay... and Why NATO’s Modern Priesthood Cannot Save It
  Samuel Robinson Kephart
CLEANING THE SEA ROADS — LAW, MORALITY, AND THE WAR ON TRANSNATIONAL NARCO-INFRASTRUCTURE: When Does Force Become Lawlessness?
The recent lethal strikes on suspected narco-vessels expose a brutal paradox: decisive action is necessary... yet 'unaccountable force' corrodes the…
  Samuel Robinson Kephart
The Tech Gods Are Moving Their Servers Off-Planet
Sundar Pichai’s “Project Suncatcher” and rival moves from SpaceX, Blue Origin and Relativity mark a decade-long pivot: computing... cooled by space, fed…
  Samuel Robinson Kephart
© 2025 Samuel Robinson Kephart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture