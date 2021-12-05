Why subscribe?

This newsletter/website is intended to be a source of alternative news, obscure or hidden facts, opinion, and possible implications of the current sociopolitical agenda to “push”, mandate, or otherwise coerce folks, without fully-informed consent, into taking one or more of the different major Covid-19 “vaccines” currently being offered to the public.

Please note, NO ONE here is claiming to have ALL the answers.

Because there IS an active conspiracy to control societies AND individual CHOICE, there are many moving parts that need to be watched, studied, and warned about.

This newsletter is NOT about making decisions for anyone… rather it’s intended to be a reasonably reliable source of “data points” for YOU to be able to watch what’s happening from an intelligence point of view AND to be able to make informed choices when confronted by all the craziness taking place.

