Bottom line, the Islamic Republic has always been a terror regime. We should be ashamed that we had a part in enabling the IR, but facts are facts - the IR has been nothing but terror since it came into being. There is simply no way we can tally up all the people killed by Iran and it's proxies. Trump missed an opportunity when he struck only nuclear targets - he should have ramped up, and destroyed the regime then. Thousands, possibly tens of thousands, of Iranians died afterward as a result. We must follow through this time, and support those who rise up against the regime. We don't even need boots on the ground for that, all we need is follow Israel's intel advice to find and eliminate terrorists. Then stand back, and allow Iranians to finish the job.

