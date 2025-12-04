VaxxFacts.info

Dec 5

For you have said in your heart: ‘I will ascend into heaven, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God; I will also sit on the mount of the congregation On the farthest sides of the north; Isaiah 14:13

Isaiah 14: 12 " How you have fallen from the (heavens) shamayim, O Hělěl (shining one-satan), son of the morning! You have been cut down to the ground, you who laid low the gentiles!

13 " For you have said in your heart, 'Let me go up to the (Heavens) shamayim, let me raise my throne above the stars of EL (Creator ALMIGHTY God) , and let me sit in the mount of meeting on the sides of the north;

14 let me go up above the heights of the clouds, let me be like the Most High.'

15 " But you are brought down to the grave, to the sides of the pit.

16 " Those who see you stare at you, and ponder over you, saying, 'Is this the man who made the earth tremble, who shook reigns,

17 who made the world as a wilderness and destroyed its cities, who would not open the house of his prisoners?'

18 "All the sovereigns of the gentiles, all of them, were laid in esteem, everyone in his own house;

19 but you have been thrown from your grave like an abominable branch, like the garment of those who are slain, thrust through with a sword, who go down to the stones of the pit, like a trampled corpse.

20 " You are not joined with them in burial, for you have destroyed your land and slain your people. Let the seed of evil-doers never be mentioned.

21 " Prepare his children for slaughter, because of the wickedness of their fathers, lest they rise up and possess the land, and fill the face of the world with cities."

22 " And I shall rise up against them," declares ㅋㅋㅋ of hosts, "and shall cut off from Babel the name and remnant, and offspring and descendant," declares YHWH”

