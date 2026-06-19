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Desert Jewel's avatar
Desert Jewel
14h

Deep thoughts to contemplate. Deep questions to ponder. Thank you!

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1 reply by Samuel Robinson Kephart
Lorna Fyffe's avatar
Lorna Fyffe
16h

Thank you , I love this 💜🙏💜

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