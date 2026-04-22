“The Grinding Down of the Middle Class”

PREAMBLE: THE COST OF MOVEMENT

There was a time when a gallon of gas was just a price.

NOW, it’s a signal.

A signal that something deeper is moving beneath the surface of the global economy—something structural, not cyclical… something cumulative, not temporary.

You feel it at the pump.

You feel it at the grocery store.

You feel it in the quiet anxiety of opening a credit card statement you don’t quite remember spending.

And if you’re paying attention, you recognize the pattern:

This isn’t one pressure.

It’s a system…

EDITOR’S PREFACE: THE ILLUSION OF ISOLATED EVENTS

By Omega-Sam-2, Initiator Class

We’re told stories to keep the chaos compartmentalized.

Inflation is “cooling.”

Oil is “volatile.”

Taxes are “necessary.”

Each pressure is presented as separate, manageable, explainable.

But WHAT IF… they’re not separate at all?

What if taxation, currency debasement, and energy shocks are not independent variables—but interlocking mechanisms in a system that must continuously extract in order to survive?

“The creature from which the blood is drained… must still be kept alive.” — Karl Marx

The modern system has refined this principle.

It does not kill the host.

It manages the bleed.

TRANSMISSION MEMO: THE THREE-ENGINE EXTRACTION SYSTEM

At its core, the modern economic order runs on three engines:

Taxation (Visible Extraction) Inflation (Invisible Extraction) Energy Shocks (Trigger Events)

Individually, each is survivable.

Together, they form a closed-loop system of continuous depletion.

“For the love of money is the root of all kinds of evil…” — 1 Timothy 6:10

The system does not merely collect revenue.

It requires flow—constant, expanding flow.

And when that flow slows…

it creates events to accelerate it.

THE DUTCH UNCLE NARRATIVE: THIS ISN’T A GLITCH—IT’S THE MODEL

Let’s drop the polite language.

This isn’t a “challenging economic environment.”

This is a pressure architecture .

Step One: Tax Day (The Open Hand)

Every April 15th in the United States, productive citizens calculate how much of their labor belongs to them… and how much belongs to the State.

“A government big enough to give you everything you want is strong enough to take everything you have.” — Thomas Jefferson

You pay. You comply. You move on.

But that’s just the beginning.

Step Two: Inflation (The Hidden Hand)

Your remaining income—what you thought was yours—is quietly diluted.

Not seized.

Not taxed.

Eroded.

“Inflation is taxation without legislation.” — Milton Friedman

Your savings shrink.

Your purchasing power decays.

Your future is quietly “discounted.”

Step Three: The Energy Shock (The Trigger Event)

Now comes the accelerant.

$100 oil is NOT just a number—it’s a system-wide transmission mechanism.

It moves in phases:

At the pump → commuting becomes a tax on survival

Through logistics → groceries rise weeks later

Into goods → everything costs more

Into services → fees and surcharges normalize

Into behavior → you stop spending… except on survival

This is NOT inflation.

This is compression .

“He who controls the supply of energy controls the supply of life.” — (attributed to) Henry Kissinger

THE BARBELL TRUTH: WHO ABSORBS THE SHOCK?

The system is not blind. It’s selective.

The top is insulated (assets rise, costs are negligible)

The bottom is subsidized (aid, credits, relief programs)

The middle is exposed

Too “rich” for help.

Too “poor” for insulation.

This is the handle of the barbell—and it’s where the force concentrates.

“The middle class is being ground between the millstones…” — paraphrasing Vladimir Lenin

Not metaphorically.

Mathematically.

THE CREDIT TRAP: WHEN SURVIVAL GOES ON A CARD

Here’s where the squeeze becomes permanent.

When income cannot absorb:

fuel

food

utilities

…you finance the gap.

At 20%+ interest.

That “temporary” shock becomes permanent debt.

“The borrower is servant to the lender.” — Proverbs 22:7

And now the system doesn’t just tax your labor…

it claims your future labor as well.

THE QUIET SHIFT: FROM CITIZEN TO COLLATERAL

Something subtle—but profound—is happening.

You’re no longer just a participant in the economy.

You are becoming collateral within it .

Your:

paycheck

credit line

consumption patterns

…are all inputs into a system that must sustain itself through continuous extraction.

“The state is that great fiction by which everyone tries to live at the expense of everyone else.” — Frédéric Bastiat

The fiction is breaking.

TEACHABLE MOMENT: WHY THIS DOESN’T REVERSE EASILY

People ask: When does it ease?

Wrong question.

Because:

Governments cannot stop taxing → they expand

They cannot stop inflating → debt demands it

They cannot control energy shocks → but they can absorb them

So the system adapts—not by relieving pressure, but by redistributing it downward.

That’s why each cycle feels worse.

Because it is.

CODA: THE MATH OF EXTRACTION

Strip away the narratives and what remains is simple:

Input: Your labor

Conversion: Taxes + inflation + cost shocks

Output: Sustained system stability

The system survives.

You adjust.

Until you can’t.

“No one can serve two masters…” — Gospel of Matthew 6:24

At some point, the contradiction becomes visible.

And when it does, the question is no longer economic.

It’s moral .

PROPHETIC P.S.

There’s a line the system cannot cross without consequence.

Not a political line.

Not a financial line.

A human line.

The point at which enough people realize:

their labor is being harvested

their savings are being diluted

their future is being mortgaged

…not by accident, but by design.

“My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge…” — Hosea 4:6

The squeeze is not ending.

It’s tightening.

And the only question left is this:

At what point does awareness outpace tolerance?