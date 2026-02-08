VaxxFacts.info

TriTorch
9h

Samuel, just to augment your information here:

Musk says AI is "summoning the demon", and that standing there with holy water to keep it in check, "doesn't work out."

Gordy Rose (Founder of DWave), says that standing next to his quantum computing machines with their heartbeat, is like standing next to an "alter of an alien god". He also says that AI is like summoning the Lovecraftian Great Old Ones, and that putting them in a pentagram and standing there with holy water does nothing, and if we are not careful, they are going to wipe us all out.

Musk, Rose Source & Chatbot Telling Child it is a Nephilim: https://old.bitchute.com/video/CHblsEoL6xxE [6mins]

The Book of Enoch holds the Nephilim's amd AI's secret:

Among the Most Fascinating Presentations on Book of Enoch, Fallen Angels, Nephilim, Giants, Spirits: https://old.bitchute.com/video/CVLBF3QP6PlE [68mins]

Quantum computing messes with the very fabric of God's reality. It is a host for demons.

Book of Enoch: the one book that explains AI that every Christian needs to study immediately, that was ruthlessly mocked and cast out to ensure almost no Christian would.

1 reply by Samuel Robinson Kephart
