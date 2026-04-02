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Samuel Robinson Kephart
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https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/component/content/article/nato-has-collapsed

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Samuel Robinson Kephart
2dEdited

Indeed!

AND… if you carefully read and internalize this edition of VaxxFacts https://vaxxfacts.substack.com/p/volume-ii-the-nephilim-protocols, you’ll understand the dark metaphysical underpinnings and ultimate “drivers” behind the goddam shit-asses running NATO. I absolutely promise you, the Nephilim influence actively “informs”NATO’s major actions.

Once you understand this, their agenda becomes clear.

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