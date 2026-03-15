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Samuel Robinson Kephart's avatar
Samuel Robinson Kephart
12h

Paul, I believe in "free speech" and comments. However, your two (2) comments here are WITHOUT context. Kindly provide some succinct context/reason(s) for your comments moving forward or leave my site. I have zero appreciation for figurative "bomb throwing." Contextualize your comment as it applies to the content of my newsletter. Forward the intellectual content of the conversation... or move on elsewhere.

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Paul
13h

And 1000 others

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