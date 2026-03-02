“Kephart for U.S. Senate Warning”

Editor’s Preface

By Omega-Sam-2, Initiator Class

In 2007–2008, during my run in the Republican U.S. Senate primary in South Dakota,

I used a PowerPoint slide in my campaign speeches that read:

National Security

Terrorism

Border Control

The Day of Islam

It was not subtle.

It was not popular.

It was NOT rewarded.

Now, nearly twenty years later, a former assistant director of the FBI, Chris Swecker, is warning publicly that Iranian-linked sleeper cells could activate inside the United States amid escalating conflict.

We are told this is a “tinder box.”

We are told leadership in Tehran is “desperate.”

We are told to imagine the unthinkable so we do not repeat the “failure of imagination” that preceded the September 11 attacks.

Very well.

Let us imagine — but let us ALSO remember.

Because some of us were imagining the possibility of this threat TWO DECADES ago…

Transmission Memo

The Architecture of Asymmetric Retaliation

When states cannot win symmetrically, they fight asymmetrically.

Iran has built its entire external military doctrine around that premise through the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its external operations arm, the Quds Force.

This doctrine does not require:

Tank divisions crossing borders.

Aircraft carriers.

Formal declarations of war.

It requires:

Proxy networks.

Ideological alignment.

Distributed cells.

Plausible deniability.

Groups like Hezbollah were not accidents of history. They were constructed as strategic assets — trained, financed, armed, and embedded.

Hezbollah’s model changed modern conflict:

A political party.

A social service provider.

A militia.

A global clandestine network.

That’s asymmetric statecraft.

The logic is simple:

When direct retaliation invites annihilation, indirect retaliation becomes doctrine.

If Iran faces sustained direct strikes, the retaliatory toolkit is not limited to ballistic missiles. It includes influence networks, cyber operations, and potentially dormant infrastructure abroad.

This is not hysteria. It’s how the model was designed.

The Border Question — Then and Now

In 2007, when I warned about “Terrorism” and “Border Control” on the same slide, my concern was NOT ethnic.

It was structural.

A porous border is not merely a migration issue.

It IS a vulnerability issue .

If a state adversary wishes to position assets inside a rival nation, the simplest path is through insufficient border screening and overstretched illegal alien enforcement capacity.

That’s not “Islamophobia.”

That IS counterintelligence 101.

After 9/11, the United States created the Department of Homeland Security because we failed to connect dots that were visible but unprioritized.

As the 9/11 Commission Report concluded:

“The most important failure was one of imagination.”

That line should haunt policymakers forever.

Defining “The Day of Islam” — Operationally, Not Religiously

It’s time to clarify what I meant in 2007.

“The Day of Islam” was never about Muslims as a people or Islam as a faith.

Islam is a religion mostly practiced peacefully by nearly two billion people worldwide.

My warning was about political Islamism — the governing ideology that fuses state power with religious legitimacy and sanctions militant expansion or proxy warfare.

So here’s the working definition:

The Day of Islam is the day when political Islamism, state-sponsored proxy warfare, and domestic vulnerability converge on American soil.

It’s a geopolitical inflection point — not a theological one.

It’s the day when distant ideological conflict ceases to be distant.

It IS the day asymmetry arrives locally.

That was the warning.

The Intelligence Dilemma

Today, we’re told by former federal officials that sleeper cells may exist.

We’re told some have historically engaged in fundraising, propaganda, or training in remote areas.

We’re told escalation abroad could remove inhibitions.

Notice the framing:

“Cornered animal.”

“Nothing left to lose.”

“Tinder box.”

That language is not fringe blog rhetoric. It’s coming from institutional veterans.

The dilemma now is twofold:

Underreact, and risk strategic surprise. Overreact, and erode civil liberties while expanding domestic security authorities.

This is where sober analysis must prevail over panic.

The Personal Insert — Yes, I Warned

During my campaign of 2007–2008, I stood before thousands South Dakotans and warned that terrorism, border control, and ideological conflict were converging vectors.

I was told it was alarmist.

I was told we were past 9/11 thinking.

I was told voters were tired of fear narratives.

I lost that primary.

The slide endured.

And now the same structural concerns are being voiced by former leadership of the nation’s premier law enforcement agency.

I do not celebrate that convergence.

But I will NOT pretend I did not see the pattern early.

What Vindication Is — and Is Not

Vindication is not shouting at a religion.

Vindication IS pointing to structural continuity.

It IS saying:

Proxy warfare was real.

Border vulnerability was measurable.

Asymmetric doctrine was documented.

Complacency was politically rewarded.

And the risks matured anyway.

There is a difference between hatred and pattern recognition…

One corrodes.

The other prepares.

The Distributed Battlespace

We’re entering an era where conflict is:

Networked.

Hybrid.

Cyber-physical.

Ideological.

The battlespace is no longer “over there.”

It’s digital.

It’s financial.

It’s infrastructural.

It’s psychological.

The next activation, if it ever comes, will likely be low-tech rather than cinematic.

History has shown that lone actors, influenced or inspired, can create outsized disruption.

The modern threat landscape is not defined by large invading forces — but by distributed friction points.

The Real Slap

If you want the blunt version, here it is:

The danger was never invisible.

It was inconvenient.

It disrupted economic optimism.

It complicated immigration narratives.

It demanded tradeoffs.

So it was politically safer to downplay structural risk than confront it.

That is the legacy of “short-termism.”

And yes — some of us said so long before it was fashionable.

Teachable Moment

The lesson is NOT “fear your neighbor.”

The lesson is:

Understand doctrine.

Secure vulnerabilities.

Separate religion from militant ideology.

Prepare without hysteria.

Protect civil liberty while hardening security.

The mature position is vigilance without paranoia.

The immature position is denial until disruption forces recognition.

The Legacy Question

Frankly, I’m pissed about being “ignored” by Destiny.

So, here’s the key point (and the only one that matters) of this newsletter edition:

The warning existed.

The model was documented.

The border vulnerabilities were measurable.

The doctrine was public.

Ignoring structural risk does not neutralize it.

It compounds it.

That’s NOT rage speaking.

That’s two decades of pattern recognition.

Sanctuary P.S.

History does not reward those who shouted loudest.

It rewards those who saw clearly earliest.

In 2007, I warned of the convergence of terrorism, border weakness, and ideological conflict.

In 2026, former federal leadership warns of sleeper cells and activation risk.

I did not create the pattern.

I recognized it.

And I will not apologize for recognizing it before it was comfortable.