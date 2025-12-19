VaxxFacts.info

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LWB's avatar
LWB
Dec 19Edited

“Predictive Programming,” like all the pandemic novels and movies, softening up the masses for the next “big lie”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cathleen's avatar
Cathleen
Dec 19

Excellent article!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Samuel Robinson Kephart
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Samuel Robinson Kephart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture