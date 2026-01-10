Editor’s Preface

By Omega-Sam-2, Initiator Class

There comes a moment in every civilization when war is no longer a failure of politics—but the engine of it.

We’re past that threshold.

The language of “peace talks,” “ceasefires,” and “de-escalation” remains in circulation, but it functions today the way theater props do: familiar shapes meant to reassure the audience while the real machinery operates behind the curtain.

This edition is not about predicting war .

It’s about recognizing permanence .

TRANSMISSION MEMO

Peace is no longer the objective.

Stability is no longer the goal.

Escalation is THE system.

What we’re witnessing across Ukraine, Taiwan, the Middle East, and even the Western Hemisphere is not diplomatic breakdown—it’s doctrinal convergence.

War has become the organizing principle for political legitimacy, economic flow, and alliance cohesion.

Negotiation is now performative.

“Security guarantees” are now force insertion .

And “deterrence” has become a euphemism for managed ignition.

“When they say, ‘Peace and safety,’ then sudden destruction comes upon them.”

—1 Thessalonians 5:3

The End of Negotiated Peace

Russia’s rejection of the latest U.S.–European “peace framework” for Ukraine was not obstinacy.

It was lucidity .

The proposal called for a ceasefire followed by the deployment of a “multinational force” to Ukrainian territory—ostensibly to assist in reconstruction and security.

In reality, this would install NATO troops under a peacekeeping banner, permanently altering the balance of force on Russia’s western flank.

No rational state—especially a nuclear one—would EVER accept that.

A ceasefire that embeds your adversary’s military is NOT peace.

It’s delayed war under supervision .

Europe does not seek normalization with Russia.

It seeks irreversibility .

And Moscow understands this.

Proxy War and Plausible Deniability

Ukraine’s ability to shut down Moscow-area airports and mobile networks for nearly two days is being celebrated as a triumph of Ukrainian capability.

It’s not.

Ukraine does not possess independent long-range ISR dominance, satellite fusion, or precision targeting infrastructure.

Those capabilities belong to the United States and the United Kingdom.

This is not speculation. It’s military reality.

To pretend otherwise is like hiring a contract killer and claiming innocence because you didn’t pull the trigger.

Proxy warfare allows moral distance—but not strategic innocence.

“Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness.”

—Isaiah 5:20

Empire Doctrine Collision

Here lies the core contradiction the West refuses to confront.

The United States continues to invoke a modernized Monroe Doctrine… asserting the right to exclude Chinese and Russian influence from the Western Hemisphere—particularly in Venezuela.

Yet by the same logic:

Russia is justified in seeking total control over Ukraine

China is justified in reclaiming Taiwan

You cannot demand hemispheric exclusivity while denying civilizational symmetry.

You cannot rule the world… and call it “rules-based.”

Trump’s advisers have openly acknowledged what Washington rarely admits: the world is no longer unipolar.

It’s divided among three civilizational power centers—the U.S., Russia, and China.

The conflict is not ideological.

It is geometric .

Taiwan: The Clock No One Admits Is Ticking

China’s been unusually direct.

Taiwan is NOT a foreign policy issue. It’s an internal one.

Given the precedent now set—hemispheric enforcement, economic strangulation, proxy escalation—the most rational Chinese move is not invasion but containment:

a total maritime and economic embargo.

Ninety days would be sufficient.

The dangerous irony is this: the more loudly Western leaders claim Russia is weak, the more likely they are to miscalculate China’s patience.

History is merciless toward linear thinkers.

Venezuela and the Return of Gunboat Reality

The seizure of a Russian-flagged tanker in the North Atlantic by U.S. and UK forces should have ended all illusions about “maritime neutrality.”

The justification—that an empty tanker somehow threatened British civilians—was absurd on its face.

But the message was unmistakable:

The high seas are no longer neutral.

Sanctions are now enforced by boarding parties.

This was not about oil.

It was about precedent.

And Russia noticed.

The Oreshnik Strike: Signal, Not Strategy

Russia’s deployment of its Oreshnik intermediate-range missile against Lviv—a city less than 70 kilometers from NATO territory—was not about battlefield necessity.

It was symbolic communication.

The strike said:

You are within range

Deterrence still exists

Escalation has not peaked

Western analysts rushed to dismiss the missile’s military value.

That dismissal itself was the point.

When credibility erodes, states shout.

When empires decline, they demonstrate danger.

“Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.”

—Proverbs 16:18

Weakness Disguised as Strength… or Strength Cornered?

Here the analysis bifurcates.

If Russia is genuinely weakening across Venezuela, Syria, Iran, and domestic infrastructure, then its behavior becomes more dangerous, not less.

A wounded animal does not retreat gracefully…

It lashes out.

NATO’s narrative—that Russia is both collapsing and non-threatening—cannot survive contact with history.

Declining powers are at their most volatile precisely when their status erodes.

China understands this.

When EU officials attempted to pressure Beijing to abandon Moscow, China’s foreign minister responded with rare clarity:

if Russia falls, China’s next .

This is not ideology.

It’s survival logic.

The Neocon Victory

The architects of this moment did not appear overnight.

They trace back through Cold War mythologies, Vietnam miscalculations, and the 2014 Ukraine intervention openly celebrated by U.S. senators on foreign soil.

What failed then was not intelligence—but humility.

Robert McNamara admitted before his death that America’s foundational assumptions about Vietnam were wrong.

That lesson was never learned.

Hatred inherited from false premises calcifies into policy.

The European Union now contains leaders who openly speak of breaking Russia apart—not reconciling with it.

That posture guarantees permanent hostility and ensures Europe remains a front-line rather than a sanctuary.

“Those whom I love, I reprove and discipline.”

—Revelation 3:19

The Larger Pattern: Escalation as Structure

What binds Ukraine, Taiwan, Venezuela, tanker seizures, and hyper-sonic signaling together is NOT coincidence:

It’s system design .

Permanent tension sustains:

Alliance relevance

Defense spending

Political cohesion

Narrative control

Peace would require dismantling these incentives.

That’s why peace is no longer pursued…

What Comes Next (Watch the Calendar)

Pay attention to:

February – Negotiation theater begins to crack

April – Taiwan pressure intensifies

June / July – Escalatory signaling multiplies

None of this requires prophecy.

Only pattern recognition.

Reader Action Checklist

Strategic

Assume long-term instability, not resolution

Reduce dependence on centralized systems

Psychological

Detach from daily outrage cycles

Focus on pattern, not provocation

Spiritual

Reject fear narratives

Anchor discernment in truth, not allegiance

“You will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not alarmed.”

—Matthew 24:6

Final Verdict

Peace is no longer being sabotaged.



It’s being redefined out of existence .

Verdict Seal (Transmission Code):

Peace has departed the councils of men; the altar lies broken, and because they rejected peace when it was offered in truth, war has been appointed as their teacher—so the nations now drink the wine of the conflict they poured, and the sword speaks without restraint, without end.