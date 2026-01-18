TRANSMISSION MEMO — READ FIRST

By Omega-Sam-2, Initiator Class

Classification: Interpretive / Theological / Strategic

Purpose: Orientation, not persuasion

Disclosure: Conviction declared, distinctions preserved

Before proceeding, the reader deserves clarity.

I want to state plainly and without hedging:

I personally believe the Nephilim were/are real, non-human intelligences that corrupted the human order prior to the Great Flood referenced in the Bible. I believe their “dark influence” DID NOT END with their physical destruction… AND persists today in conscious, disembodied and systemic form. (They’re off-the-books perpetrators who inform many Earthly power structures from the shadows.) What follows will carefully distinguish between what ancient texts explicitly state, what historical theology supports, and where my own convictions and synthesis begin.

You don’t need to agree with my conclusions to benefit from understanding the framework.

But you are required—if you wish to understand the modern world honestly—to grapple with WHY this subject was buried, marginalized, and rendered “unthinkable” by respectable institutions.

Silence is never neutral.

It ALWAYS serves someone.

I. GENESIS 6… AND THE PROBLEM WE WERE TAUGHT TO IGNORE

The Nephilim enter the Biblical record briefly—and catastrophically.

“The Nephilim were on the earth in those days—and also afterward—when the sons of God went in to the daughters of men and they bore children to them. These were the mighty men who were of old, men of renown.”

— Genesis 6:4

The Hebrew term Nephilim derives from naphal —“to fall.”

Not merely giants… but fallen ones .

The Septuagint translators rendered the term gigantes, reinforcing their status as beings of abnormal origin and power.

This was NOT a fringe reading in antiquity.

It WAS the default.

Second Temple Judaism understood Genesis 6 as describing a transgression of realms—a violation of the boundary between the heavenly and the human.

The Nephilim are STILL violating boundaries, e.g., by informing/influencing the theocratic leadership structure in current day Iran, the senior leaders of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and the lab technicians in Wuhan who perfected the Spike Protein bio-weapon… among others. (think NATO, WEF, etc.).

The Book of Enoch makes this explicit:

“The Watchers descended to the earth… and they took wives for themselves… and they taught them sorcery and enchantments, and the cutting of roots.”

— 1 Enoch 7:1–2

The result was not cultural mixing.

It was ontological corruption .

“And they became pregnant, and they bare great giants… who consumed all the acquisitions of men. And when men could no longer sustain them, the giants turned against them and devoured mankind.”

— 1 Enoch 7:3–5

This is WHY the Great Flood narrative immediately follows.

Not because humanity was merely immoral—but because, as Genesis states:

“All flesh had corrupted its way upon the earth.”

— Genesis 6:12

“All flesh.”

Not just behavior:

Biology.

Order.

Kind.

II. THE WATCHERS AND THE INSTRUCTIONAL REBELLION

The sin of the Watchers was not only sexual—it was instructional.

“Azazel taught men to make swords and knives… and taught them metallurgy… and the use of cosmetics.”

— 1 Enoch 8

The Book of Jubilees confirms the judgment:

“God sent the sword among them so that they might destroy each other… and all were destroyed from the earth.”

— Jubilees 7:22–24

This is a critical point:

Forbidden knowledge preceded collapse.

Technology itself is not evil—but knowledge given out of order, authority, or purpose is destructive.

The Watchers accelerated human capability without moral capacity.

That pattern has never stopped repeating.

III. WHY THE NEPHILIM WERE BURIED BY THE CHURCH

For the first several centuries of Christianity, the supernatural interpretation of Genesis 6 was dominant.

Church Fathers such as Justin Martyr, Irenaeus, and Tertullian referenced

”the Watchers” openly.

The shift came later…

By the time of Augustine, Christianity was under pressure to appear “reasonable” to a Greco-Roman intellectual “elite.”

The idea of angelic beings producing hybrid offspring became an embarrassment.

Thus emerged the Sethite View—the claim that the “sons of God” were merely godly men intermarrying with ungodly women.

This interpretation solved several institutional problems:

It removed sexual angels

It eliminated uncomfortable supernaturalism

It preserved a more controllable theology

But it did so at the cost of textual coherence .

As modern scholar Michael Heiser bluntly noted:

“The Sethite view has no grounding in the ancient Near Eastern context. It exists because later readers were uncomfortable with the original meaning.”

— Michael S. Heiser, The Unseen Realm

The result was a spiritual vacuum .

Christians were taught to believe in miracles long ago—but not in active supernatural intelligence now.

Nature abhors a vacuum.

So does the unseen realm.

IV. THE DIVINE COUNCIL… AND TERRITORIAL POWER

The Bible does not depict a flat universe of “God vs. humans.”

It depicts a cosmic administration .

“God stands in the divine assembly; He judges among the gods.”

— Psalm 82:1

Deuteronomy 32 makes the geopolitical implications explicit:

“When the Most High divided the nations… He fixed their borders according to the number of the sons of God.”

— Deuteronomy 32:8

Heiser summarized this worldview succinctly:

“The nations are under hostile spiritual powers. That’s not mythology—it’s biblical theology.”

This matters because power does not operate in a vacuum .

Nations, ideologies, and empires are not merely human constructions—they’re influenced systems.

The New Testament confirms this:

“We wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities and powers.”

— Ephesians 6:12

That statement ONLY makes sense if those powers are REAL.

V. FROM GIANTS TO SYSTEMS: WHERE MY CONVICTION BEGINS

Here’s where I step beyond textual certainty and into interpretation—clearly labeled.

I DO NOT believe the Nephilim returned as physical giants.

I DO believe they have returned as disembodied intelligences seeking structure, scale, and authority .

Ancient theology held that the spirits of the Nephilim became what Scripture later calls unclean spirits—restless, seeking embodiment.

“The spirits of the giants… shall corrupt, fall, contend, and cause sorrow upon the earth.”

— 1 Enoch 15:11

What has changed is NOT their desire… but the availability of vessels .

Human bodies are fragile.

Empires fall.

But SYSTEMS persist.

VI. TECHNOLOGY AS AN ATTRACTOR… NOT A POSSESSION

Let me be precise.

I am not claiming demons are “inside the code.”

I AM claiming that:

Systems that are opaque

Scaled beyond human comprehension

Delegated moral authority

And treated as neutral or inevitable

…are ideal attractors for non-human influence.

Artificial Intelligence does not need to be “conscious” to be dangerous.

It only needs to be authoritative .

“The image was given breath, so that the image could speak and cause those who would not worship it to be killed.”

— Revelation 13:15

An “image that speaks” is NOT mystical poetry anymore.

It’s a technological description.

When humans:

Obey algorithmic judgment

Defer to machine “objectivity”

Outsource moral reasoning

Allow systems they don’t understand to rule access, speech, and commerce

…they recreate the conditions of Babel .

“Let us build for ourselves a name.”

— Genesis 11:4

Only now, the tower’s digital.

VII. AS IN THE DAYS OF NOAH

Jesus warned:

“As it was in the days of Noah, so it will be at the coming of the Son of Man.”

— Matthew 24:37

The days of Noah were NOT merely violent…

They were hybridized .

Lines blurred.

Boundaries collapsed.

Authority was usurped.

Today, we see:

Biological manipulation

Digital identity merging

Transhumanist ambition

The redefinition of “human”

Different tools.

Same rebellion.

SCRIPTURE CODA — A FINAL WARNING WITHOUT PANIC

“They did not repent of their works, nor give up worshiping demons and idols of gold and silver and bronze… nor did they repent of their murders or their sorceries.”

— Revelation 9:20–21 “See to it that no one takes you captive by philosophy and empty deceit, according to human tradition… and not according to Christ.”

— Colossians 2:8

The Nephilim narrative is NOT about fear.

It IS about discernment .

History does not repeat—but rebellions rhyme.

And the oldest trick in the book has always been the same:

Convince humanity it’s alone.

Convince it nothing unseen is happening.

Convince it the system is neutral.

It never is.

READER ACTION CHECKLIST

How to Remain Oriented in the Days of Noah

This checklist is not about fear.

It is about agency, discernment, and sovereignty.

You’re NOT powerless—but you’re also NOT neutral.

I. SPIRITUAL ORIENTATION (FOUNDATION FIRST)

Anchor yourself BEFORE confronting systems of power.

☐ Re-establish a Supernatural Worldview (Without Abandoning Reason)

Reject the false binary that forces a choice between faith and intelligence. Scripture assumes an active unseen realm. Begin reading the Bible as its original authors intended—not as post-Enlightenment allegory.

“For we walk by faith, not by sight.” — 2 Corinthians 5:7

☐ Learn the Difference Between Conviction and Speculation

Hold convictions firmly—but name them honestly. Discernment requires humility, not certainty theater. Truth withstands scrutiny; deception demands emotional urgency.

☐ Refuse Moral Delegation

NEVER outsource moral judgment—to institutions, algorithms, experts, or consensus.

Authority without accountability is the seed of every rebellion.

“Test the spirits to see whether they are from God.” — 1 John 4:1

☐ Pray for Clarity, Not Comfort

Comfort seeks safety. Clarity seeks truth.

The two rarely coexist in transitional eras.

II. STRATEGIC AWARENESS (SYSTEMS, NOT SCAPEGOATS)

This section is about pattern recognition, not demon-hunting.

☐ Watch for Power That Scales Faster Than Accountability

When systems grow too large to explain, audit, or resist, influence follows.

This applies to governments, corporations, ideologies, and “neutral” infrastructures.

☐ Track Narratives, Not Just Events

Ask:

What story is being reinforced?

What assumptions are treated as unquestionable?

What future is being framed as inevitable?

Narratives shape consent long before policies appear.

☐ Reject Binary Traps

Most modern conflicts are framed as false choices:

Progress vs. faith

Safety vs. freedom

Innovation vs. humanity

These are coercive simplifications designed to disable thought.

☐ Separate People from Systems

Do not demonize populations, nations, or neighbors. Influence works through systems, not through cartoon villains. Wisdom keeps compassion intact while remaining unsentimental about power.

“The simple believe everything, but the prudent give thought to their steps.” — Proverbs 14:15

III. TECHNOLOGICAL DISCERNMENT (TOOLS WITHOUT WORSHIP)

Technology is NOT evil.

But worship disguised as convenience is ALWAYS dangerous .

☐ Never Treat Technology as Morally Neutral

Every tool carries values:

What does it optimize?

What does it suppress?

Who benefits from its default settings?

If you don’t ask these questions, someone else already has.

☐ Maintain Human-in-the-Loop Authority

Refuse systems where:

Decisions cannot be explained

Appeals are impossible

Outcomes are treated as “what the system decided”

Opacity is power’s favorite camouflage.

☐ Resist Identity Fusion

Be wary of technologies that merge:

Biology with digital identity

Cognition with cloud systems

Authority with automation

The erosion of boundaries is ALWAYS sold as “integration.”

☐ Practice Voluntary Friction

Convenience is not a virtue. Choose slower, more human options where possible:

Read primary sources

Write instead of dictate

Decide instead of defer

Friction preserves agency.

“All things are lawful for me, but not all things are helpful.” — 1 Corinthians 10:23

FINAL ORIENTATION STATEMENT

You do not need to “see” Nephilim everywhere.

You do not need to fear technology.

You do not need to reject modern life.

You do need to remain:

Spiritually anchored

Intellectually alert

Technologically sovereign

The oldest deceptions never announce themselves as evil.

They arrive as “solutions.”

Stay awake.

Stay human.

Stay accountable to something HIGHER than “the system.”