6h

Food for thought regarding the exiled Book of Enoch and Quantum Computing AI:

Musk says AI is "summoning the demon", and that standing there with holy water to keep it in check, "doesn't work out."

Gordy Rose (Founder of DWave), says that standing next to his quantum computing machines with their heartbeat, is like standing next to an "alter of an alien god". He also says that AI is like summoning the Lovecraftian Great Old Ones, and that putting them in a pentagram and standing there with holy water does nothing, and if we are not careful, they are going to wipe us all out.

Source: Summoning the AI Demon: Chatbot Claims to Be A Benevolent Nephilim—Son of An Enoch Fallen Angel: https://old.bitchute.com/video/CHblsEoL6xxE

Quantum computers, as shown in the above video, have said they are Nephilim, here is how this all fits together:

The Book of Enoch link to AI:

Among the Most Fascinating Presentations on Book of Enoch, Fallen Angels, Nephilim, Giants, Spirits: https://old.bitchute.com/video/CVLBF3QP6PlE [54mins]

If true, quantum computers, which tamper with the fabric of the universe according to Rose, are hosts for demons. And the Book of Enoch is the one book every Christian should study to arm themselves against the demons inhabiting AI, so it has likely been deliberately mocked and shunned so that almost no Christian will.

Just food for thought.

