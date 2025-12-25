Dear All-

This Christmas, I’m less interested in spectacle than in signal.

The older I get, the more I recognize the most meaningful arrivals don’t announce themselves with noise or force.

They come quietly… through patience, endurance, and the long willingness to hold a truth before it’s welcome.

The Christmas story itself isn’t about domination or proof.

It’s about timing.

About Incarnation arriving into a world not fully ready, carried by a few who said “yes” without certainty, applause, or guarantees.

That feels familiar…

This year, I’m grateful for those who have stayed curious rather than cynical, steady rather than reactive, and humane rather than performative.

For those who understand that readiness—personal or collective—is built slowly, inwardly… and often invisibly.

Whatever YOU believe about the mysteries beyond us… may this Christmas Season return you to what is most human within you: discernment, courage, humility, and hope that doesn’t require consensus to be real.

Merry Christmas!

May the light arrive for you exactly when it’s meant to.

Best,

Sam