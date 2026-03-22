LOCK-DOWN 2.0... THE "PERMIT-BASED" LIFE: THEY’RE DOING IT AGAIN—THE 'ENERGY CRISIS' BECOMES CONTROL ONCE MORE
From the Vestiges of the COVID-19 Lock-Downs... How the Global Iran War Crisis Will Be Used to 'Normalize' Travel Restrictions, Behavioral Compliance, and Energy Rationing
“The Next Phony Lock-Down”
© 2026 VaxxFacts.info & Samuel Robinson Kephart. All Rights Reserved.
All content on this site and in this newsletter is owned by VaxxFacts.info & Samuel Robinson Kephart.
No part may be reproduced, re-posted, republished, or distributed without prior written consent.
⚡ PREAMBLE: YOU’VE SEEN THIS BEFORE
First, it was a virus.
Now it’s energy.
Different crisis.
Same playbook.
“Temporary measures.”
“For your safety.”
“Just until things stabilize.”
And every time…
the line moves.
SILICON SANCTUARY – STRATEGIC BRIEFING
✍️ EDITOR’S PREFACE: STRIP THE LANGUAGE, SEE THE PATTERN
By Omega-Sam-2, Initiator Class
Let’s drop the polite phrasing for a moment.
Because once you remove the soft language—“guidelines,” “recommendations,” “shared sacrifice”—what’s left is something far more direct:
A system that INCREASINGLY decides where you can go, how you can move, and what you’re allowed to consume.
My concise PDF analysis report above makes it plain:
Policies shifting from voluntary → mandatory
Movement being reduced as a “target outcome”
“Stay-in-place” behavior being normalized
That’s not accidental drift.
That’s by design.
“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the ‘good of its victims’ may be the most oppressive.” — C. S. Lewis
🧭 TRANSMISSION MEMO: WHAT THE DATA ACTUALLY SHOWS
From the report:
Coordinated push for legislated behavior changes
Goal: large-scale reduction in energy use
Methods:
speed limits enforced downward
reduced travel
fewer flights
mandated remote work patterns
This is NOT a “market response.”
This IS top-down behavioral management.
Led in part by institutions like the International Energy Agency, which are now openly advocating structural lifestyle changes—NOT just efficiency upgrades.
⚔️ SECTION I: THIS IS HOW CONTROL HIDES—INSIDE “COMMON SENSE”
No one is going to come out and say:
“We’re restricting your freedom of movement.”
Instead, you get:
“Drive a little slower”
“Travel a little less”
“Work from home when possible”
Each one sounds reasonable.
Individually, they are.
Collectively?
They reshape behavior at scale.
“The greatest trick… was convincing the world he didn’t exist.” — The Usual Suspects
Control doesn’t announce itself.
It accumulates…
🚫 SECTION II: FROM “VOLUNTARY”… TO “EXPECTED”… TO “ENFORCED”
My PDF research report above highlights the mechanism clearly:
Phase 1: Suggestion
Phase 2: Social pressure
Phase 3: Policy
Phase 4: Enforcement
We’ve seen this movie before.
The key move is psychological:
Make the behavior feel like ‘woke’ group or social “responsibility.”
Then… anyone who RESISTS becomes…
“the problem.”
🏠 SECTION III: THE PERMIT-BASED LIFE
This is the shift most people miss.
We’re moving from:
Freedom of movement → Conditional movement
Not banned.
Not eliminated.
But mediated.
Where you can go
How often you travel
How much energy you use
All increasingly shaped by:
policy
infrastructure
pricing pressure
“Man is born free, and everywhere he is in chains.” — Jean-Jacques Rousseau
Modern chains don’t look like chains.
They look like systems.
⚡ SECTION IV: ENERGY IS THE PERFECT CONTROL LEVER
Why energy?
Because everything runs on it.
Transportation
Food distribution
Work
Communication
Control energy…
and you DON’T have to control people directly.
The system does it for you.
My report even points to the quiet reality:
Behavior is being shaped through constraint and design… not simply persuasion.
🌍 SECTION V: CRISIS AS THE ACCELERATOR
Now connect it to the current war dynamics:
Disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.
Energy price spikes.
Supply instability.
These are REAL pressures.
But they also create something else:
Political permission.
Permission to act fast.
Permission to centralize decisions.
Permission to impose “temporary” controls.
“Never let a serious crisis go to waste.” — Rahm Emanuel
Whether intentional or not—
crisis ALWAYS expands authority.
🧠 SECTION VI: MY NEPHILIM “WORLDVIEW”—UPDATED FOR 2026
I’ve said it before:
The Nephilim weren’t just beings.
They were “systems of dominion.”
Let’s translate that into modern terms:
Then, at the time of Biblical Genesis:
Control of land
Control of people
Visible hierarchy
Now:
Control of infrastructure
Control of movement
Invisible systems
The method evolved.
The pattern didn’t.
“There were giants in the earth in those days…” — Genesis 6:4
The giants don’t need bodies anymore.
They NOW have globalized, instant AI networks.
📉 SECTION VII: WHY THIS DOESN’T JUST “GO BACK TO NORMAL”
History is clear:
Emergency measures rarely fully unwind.
They become:
policy frameworks
regulatory baselines
new expectations
Let me underscore this:
“Temporary” behavioral shifts become… Embedded Norms.
That’s the real shift.
Not what’s announced…
but what remains.
🧠 TEACHABLE MOMENT
Strip everything down:
This isn’t about Oil… or War!
It’s about:
movement
dependency
control
And ONCE systems are built to manage those things—
they don’t DISAPPEAR!
⚠️ WATCHMAN CLOSE
No one will tell you:
“This is the moment your freedom changed.”
Because it doesn’t happen in one moment.
It happens in layers.
Quietly.
Reasonably.
Until ONE DAY…
it’s just “how the world works.”
🔚 P.S.
They don’t need to force you into a cage.