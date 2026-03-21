VaxxFacts.info

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andreas's avatar
Andreas
1hEdited

Sobering read.

The intricate web that has sustained 8B souls on this planet. Just in time deliveries. Loss of sovereign capabilities in order to save a few $ here and there, making our nations so terribly vulnerable - even when we are blessed with resources to spare. Cumulative risk is well into catastrophic territory. But hey, at least the bottom lines for some multi-nationals looked impressive.

Bet the European nations which mastered the atom are wishing they kept those plants running, and replaced them like for like as needed.

Rather than demolishing them and relying on windmills, solar, brown coal and gas. Gas seemed assured. But then NS2 went and blew itself up. Now, ME gas is possibly off the menu. Along with all those other things nations need, minor things like fertiliser and Helium. So the industrial heartland of Europe is mostly back to 16th century technology.

Tragic.

Net Zero is a suicide pact. But that doesn't really fit. Net Zero is a democidal weapon, sold as a solution to a make-believe problem. It had a good marketing campaign, like Covid did. The masses lapped it up, not realising they were the variable Gates wanted to reduce to zero.

It is pointless now to wish for sane heads to prevail in the war. To forestall what you have described. Even without further strikes the damage already inflicted is significant. The ripples may well swamp some nations.

Were they sane, the war would never have started. And Trump will outmaneuver himself to the bitter end, particularly if his Satanic advisor Bibi is in the fires of his afterlife.

It all has the psychotic flow of UN Agenda 2030, the fundamentally anti-human NWO that seemingly every Organ wants to bring about. Globally. The WEF script feels like deja-vu, daily.

People were so busy fixating on 2027 with China, they assumed we would get there in a somewhat normal state.

Iran had all these capabilities, for all these years. And only showed their teeth infrequently despite constant provocations. Even now, they are showing restraint.

Just goes to show, appeasing bullies doesn't solve anything. Just delays the inevitable.

They can't defeat the bullies.

But we can.

We can touch the representatives of Evil in our nations.

We just need to wake up our populations, since the majority are still in some kind of post-Covid fugue state, seemingly brainwashed to believe anything the Government tells them. Unable to see reality. The same political parties that have decimated our nations are being re-elected, time after time.

The same parties that systematically shaved away every element of resilience we had from prior generations' investments. The parties that have welcomed millions of bipedal bioweapons into our nations at breakneck speed.

All seems to be culminating.

Not keen to see what happens when the lights go out.

Peace.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Samuel Robinson Kephart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture