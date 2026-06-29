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Lyle J. Rapacki, Ph.D.'s avatar
Lyle J. Rapacki, Ph.D.
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Thank you, Sam Kephart, for writing such a thoughtful and profound review of the birth and development of our exceptional nation. You are so correct, in that, our founders were not perfect men, but they knew that they knew it was by submitting (cooperating) with the Lord and His Word, this nation would be born and have a change to become that light on the hill. I fear many today have turned their backs on the Lord and our nation is hanging in the balance as to whether or not we shall survive as a free and independent nation, under God, with the sovereignty and freedoms He has guided us to incorporate into our founding documents. Thank you for your much needed article. Well thought out and presented. Dr. Lyle - ARIZONA TODAY

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